WeWork reaches deal to convert $1 bln of SoftBank's debt to equity

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

March 17, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka and Priyamvada C for Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - WeWork Inc WE.N said on Friday it had reached a deal to convert about $1 billion of key investor SoftBank Group Corp's 9984.T unsecured notes into equity, in an effort to restructure its finances.

The company, which offers workstations, private offices and customized floors, had enjoyed a pandemic-driven shift to flexible work outside traditional offices, but is now gearing up for a potential fallout from a likely economic downturn.

