WeWork Q4 Loss Narrows On Higher Revenues; Issues Q1 Outlook

February 16, 2023 — 06:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE), a flexible space provider, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $454 million, compared to loss of $715 million last year.

Loss per share was $0.59, narrower than loss of $1.82 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $848 million, an increase of 18 percent from last year's $718 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects its first quarter 2023 revenue to be $830 million to $855 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be negative $25 million to breakeven.

