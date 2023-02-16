WeWork Q4 Loss Narrows On Higher Revenues; Issues Q1 Outlook

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE), a flexible space provider, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss attributable to the company was $454 million, compared to loss of $715 million last year.

Loss per share was $0.59, narrower than loss of $1.82 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $848 million, an increase of 18 percent from last year's $718 million.

Looking ahead, the company expects its first quarter 2023 revenue to be $830 million to $855 million and Adjusted EBITDA to be negative $25 million to breakeven.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.