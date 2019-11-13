WeWork Q3 losses widen to $1.25 bln as expansion ramps up

Contributor
Herbert Lash Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kate Munsch

The We Company, owner of WeWork, said on Wednesday net losses in the third quarter widened to $1.25 billion from $497 million a year earlier as its money-losing shared-office business doubled in size with a record number of desks added to its network.

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The We Company, owner of WeWork, said on Wednesday net losses in the third quarter widened to $1.25 billion from $497 million a year earlier as its money-losing shared-office business doubled in size with a record number of desks added to its network.

Gross profit from the sale of memberships to its flexible workspace operations and service revenue rose in the third quarter to $808 million from $454 million in the year-ago quarter, a presentation to investors reviewed by Reuters showed.

WeWork added a record 115,000 desks in the quarter, up from 53,000 desks it added to its worldwide operations a year earlier.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More