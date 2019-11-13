WeWork Q3 losses widen to $1.25 bln as expansion ramps up

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The We Company, owner of WeWork, said on Wednesday net losses in the third quarter widened to $1.25 billion from $497 million a year earlier as its money-losing shared-office business doubled in size with a record number of desks added to its network.

Gross profit from the sale of memberships to its flexible workspace operations and service revenue rose in the third quarter to $808 million from $454 million in the year-ago quarter, a presentation to investors reviewed by Reuters showed.

WeWork added a record 115,000 desks in the quarter, up from 53,000 desks it added to its worldwide operations a year earlier.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Sandra Maler)

