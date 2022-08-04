WeWork Posts Narrower Loss In Q2

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE) posted a second quarter net loss of $635 million, a 31% improvement year-over-year. Net loss per share was $0.76 compared to a loss of $6.12. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.58, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $134 million, a $315 million improvement from the prior year period.

Revenue for the second quarter was $815 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year. Revenue using the budgeted foreign exchange rates was $841 million, for the quarter. Analysts on average had estimated $824.31 million in revenue. The company reaffirmed its full year 2022 revenue guidance to $3.4 - $3.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of negative $400 - $475 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.