WeWork Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was negative at $283 million, a $189 million improvement from a year ago. The company posted a net Loss of $803 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Revenue was $718 million, the second consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth. Systemwide gross desk sales totaled 217,000 in the fourth quarter 2021.

WeWork expects systemwide revenue between $3.8 and $4.0 billion in 2022. On a consolidated basis, the company expects to deliver between $3.35 and $3.5 billion revenue in 2022.

