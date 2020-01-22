WeWork offloads non-core business Teem, stake in The Wing

Shared workplace operator WeWork said on Wednesday it sold cloud and analytics services provider Teem to digital workplace solutions provider iOFFICE, as it offloads non-core businesses after a botched initial public offering last year.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.