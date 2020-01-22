US Markets

WeWork offloads non-core business Teem, stake in The Wing

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Shared workplace operator WeWork said on Wednesday it sold cloud and analytics services provider Teem to digital workplace solutions provider iOFFICE, as it offloads non-core businesses after a botched initial public offering last year.

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shared workplace operator WeWork said on Wednesday it sold cloud and analytics services provider Teem to digital workplace solutions provider iOFFICE, as it offloads non-core businesses after a botched initial public offering last year.

WeWork also sold a minority stake in The Wing, a community space provider designed for women, to a consortium of existing and new investors.

The company did not reveal the financial terms of the transactions.

The money-losing office space operator is under pressure to cut costs after it pulled its IPO last year and saw a steep plunge in valuation to less than $8 billion from $47 billion.

WeWork also said it was in the process of selling other non-core ventures such as Meetup and Managed by Q.

The company said it has wound down restaurant co-working startup Spacious and will shutter Manhattan-based private school WeGrow at the end of the 2020 school year. In December, WeWork sold Conductor, a content marketing technology company.

WeWork secured a $1.75 billion credit line with Goldman Sachs GS.N in December. The facility is expected to be available within the coming weeks, the company said.

However, a separate deal to secure $3 billion from Japan's three biggest banks has stalled as the lenders have hit internal limits, complicating a $9.5 billion rescue package for WeWork, Reuters reported in December.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular