WeWork (NYSE:WE) adds US$183m to market cap in the past 7 days, though investors from a year ago are still down 50%

Investing in stocks comes with the risk that the share price will fall. And unfortunately for WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) shareholders, the stock is a lot lower today than it was a year ago. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 50%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on WeWork because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 23% in the last three months.

The recent uptick of 5.2% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a lot at historical fundamentals.

Because WeWork made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

WeWork's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 7.4%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The share price drop of 50% is understandable given the company doesn't have profits to boast of. Fingers crossed this is the low ebb for the stock. We have a natural aversion to companies that are losing money and shrinking revenue. But perhaps that is being too careful.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:WE Earnings and Revenue Growth July 22nd 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling WeWork stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt WeWork shareholders are happy with the loss of 50% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 13%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 23% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with WeWork (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

WeWork is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

