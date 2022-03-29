WeWork names top boss Mathrani as chairman

Adds background

March 29 (Reuters) - Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc WE.N on Tuesday named Sandeep Mathrani as chairman, more than two years after the real estate industry veteran was appointed as the company's chief executive officer.

Saurabh Jalan of SoftBank Group International, a unit of Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, has also joined WeWork's board.

Jalan, who has been with SoftBank since 2015, oversees the conglomerate's investments in companies including WeWork and T-Mobile US TMUS.O, among others.

