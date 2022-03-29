US Markets
WeWork names top boss Mathrani as chairman

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 29 (Reuters) - Flexible workspace provider WeWork Inc WE.N on Tuesday named Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani as chairman and said SoftBank Group International's 9984.T Saurabh Jalan has joined the company's board.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

