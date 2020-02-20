US Markets

WeWork names Shyam Gidumal new COO

Contributor
Anirban Sen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Office-sharing startup WeWork on Thursday named a former Ernst & Young executive, Shyam Gidumal, as its new chief operating officer, weeks after appointing real-estate veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its CEO.

