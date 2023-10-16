WeWork Names David Tolley CEO

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE), a global flexible space provider, announced on Monday that it has appointed David Tolley as its chief executive officer.

Tolley has been the interim chief executive of the company from May when the previous CEO resigned to join a private equity firm.

David Tolley has over 25 years of experience and was the CFO of companies like Intelsat S.A., and OneWeb, as well as a private equity partner at Blackstone.

In pre-market activity, WeWork shares are trading at $2.37 up 0.42% on the New York Stock Exchange.

