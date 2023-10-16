News & Insights

US Markets
WE

WeWork names David Tolley as CEO to boost turnaround efforts

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

October 16, 2023 — 08:42 am EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 3-5

Oct 16 (Reuters) - WeWork WE.N on Monday named interim Chief Executive David Tolley as its CEO, tasking the former Blackstone executive with turning around the flexible workspace provider's ailing business.

WeWork's shares were up 2% at $2.41 in premarket trading.

Tolley, who was CFO of satellite operator Intelsat from 2019 to 2022, has been a WeWork board member since February 2023 and was interim CEO since May 2023.

WeWork, backed by SoftBank 9984.T, has been in turmoil ever since its plans to go public in 2019 imploded as investors worried over its hefty losses and began to doubt its business model of taking long-term leases and renting them for the short term.

The company's shares have lost nearly all their value since a market debut through a blank-check merger in October 2021 at a much-reduced valuation.

In May, CEO Sandeep Mathrani resigned, followed by the exit of CFO Andre Fernandez in the same month.

WeWork raised "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue operations in August and went ahead with a one-for-forty reverse stock split to regain compliance with listing requirements.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WE
BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.