WeWork Names Andre Fernandez CFO; Reaffirms Guidance

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE) announced the appointment of Andre Fernandez as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 10, 2022. Most recently, Fernandez served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of NCR Corp. Earlier, he held executive positions as President & Chief Executive Officer of CBS Radio.

Sandeep Mathrani, CEO and Chairman of WeWork, said "As we continue to advance our efforts to lead the flex space category, I am excited to welcome Andre, a seasoned public company CFO to WeWork's executive team."

WeWork also reaffirmed its second quarter and full-year guidance.

Most Popular