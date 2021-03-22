US Markets

WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year- Financial Times

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON NEWMAN

WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year according to documents shown to prospective investors by the office-sharing startup in a pitch for $1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

March 22 (Reuters) - WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year according to documents shown to prospective investors by the office-sharing startup in a pitch for $1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The documents described losses narrowed from $3.5 billion in 2019 and that the company plans to go public at a valuation of $9 billion including debt, through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the report said.

WeWork declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular