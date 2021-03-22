WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year- Financial Times

March 22 (Reuters) - WeWork lost $3.2 billion last year according to documents shown to prospective investors by the office-sharing startup in a pitch for $1 billion in investment and a stock market listing, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The documents described losses narrowed from $3.5 billion in 2019 and that the company plans to go public at a valuation of $9 billion including debt, through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, the report said.

WeWork declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

