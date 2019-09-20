WeWork Just Shelved its IPO -- What This Means for Other Softbank Investments

The We Company (more commonly known as WeWork) recently made a decision to delay its IPO due to a lack of investor interest. This has resulted in a 78% drop in WeWork's private valuation in the past few days -- from $47 billion down to $10 to $15 billion, worrying current investors and stock options holders.

While this descent is bad news for WeWork's team, the real damage lies in what this loss in valuation signals for IPOs in general and for investors.

WeWork's road to unprofitability

Looking at WeWork's balance sheet, the overvaluation is clear. Before the company shelved its IPO, it sat at a valuation 13 times higher than its profit-turning competitor, Luxembourg-based IWG (OTC: IWGFF). Comparing the two, WeWork is located in 111 cities, posted a loss of $1.9 billion, and has a revenue of $1.8 billion, yet it's valued at $47 billion. IWG, on the other hand, is much larger with locations in 1,000 cities, has a profit of $0.5 billion, has a revenue of $3.7 billion, and its valuation is only $3.7 billion.

Metric WeWork IWG Cities 111 1,000 Countries 29 120 Global Square Footage 45 million 50 million Locations 528 3,000-plus Members 0.5 million 2.5 million Profit (Loss) in 2018 ($1.9 billion) $0.5 billion Revenue in 2018 $1.8 billion $3.4 billion Valuation $47 billion $3.7 billion Workstations 604,000 547,000

Since it was founded nine years ago, WeWork has raised an astounding $12 billion from investors. Yet as the above numbers show, it has never turned a profit. Instead, the company has relied on a raise-then-spend model, where any revenue it has is put back into cost of sales. This begins a cycle where WeWork is constantly trying to catch up with the growth it is creating. And for rapidly-growing unicorn companies -- privately held startups valued at over $1 billion -- that use this model, there's only one way out of the cycle: you have to go public and let shareholders buy you out.

What this means for other Softbank investments

WeWork is one of many companies backed by SoftBank (OTC: SFTBF), which has a reputation for investing in companies that are essentially being run off of invested funds and don't have the revenue to support the growth model. Two other Softbank investments that seem to be headed for the same fate as WeWork are privately held Compass and Opendoor.

Like WeWork, Compass and Opendoor are real estate companies that have never turned a profit, yet which have seen massive valuation growth in the past few years -- all fueled by capital raised. Compass' current valuation sits at an astounding $6.4 billion, $2 billion more than just a year ago. However, compare Compass to a competitor like Redfin, which has been around longer and is profitable: Compass' valuation is four times that of Redfin.

Similarly, Opendoor has raised over $1 billion since it started in 2014, and is currently valued at $3.8 billion. It has seen revenue growth of about $1 billion a year, but with that growth comes an increased need for resources. And just like with WeWork and Compass, the best case scenario ending for this is an IPO. However, drops in WeWork’s valuation have not only affected its own IPO, but it’s possible that it could lead to the delay of Compass and Opendoor IPOs as well due to growing investor fears.

It's clear that Softbank's valuation model is risky, and investors are starting to catch on. The success of investments like WeWork relies on an IPO. However, Softbank's valuations for its private companies don't square with the value that shareholders give them. As investors have lost interest in WeWork, they might very well do the same with other Softbank investments.

WeWork's devaluation is a warning to Opendoor and Compass that investors want to see growth, but growth without profit is useless. Because of this, it's possible that Opendoor and Compass will feel pressured to turn a profit. That means they'll have to raise their prices and move away from the model that has given them so much growth (and interest) from investors initially. The people that would feel the greatest hit from this trend would be insiders with stock options. That could, in turn, hurt recruitment efforts. Opendoor and Compass use stock options as a big selling point for recruiting and retaining the best in the business.

What it means for investors



WeWork's drop in valuation shows that these big, unprofitable companies that run on capital are only as valuable as investors (or potential shareholders) say they are. This makes companies less stable than companies that have the balance sheet to back themselves up.

This situation is a product of Softbank's valuation model, and it highlights the overvaluation of these rapidly growing pre-IPO companies. WeWork's nosedive not only indicates the possible bursting of overvaluation bubbles across the market, but it also points out that other companies on a similar path need to adjust their models so that they don't meet the same fate.

