Markets
WE

WeWork Issues $250 Mln Of Senior Secured Notes Due 2025 To SoftBank Vision Fund II-2

January 04, 2023 — 07:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE), a flexible space provider, said that it issued $250 million in aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2025 to SoftBank Vision Fund II-2 L.P., a limited partnership established in Jersey and affiliate of SoftBank Group Corp.

As of December 31, 2022, after giving effect to the issuance of the Notes, the company expects its cash, commitments and access to liquidity to be about $1.35 billion, which is in line with management's expectations.

The Notes will mature on March 15, 2025 and bear interest at a rate of 7.50% per annum to, but excluding, February 15, 2024, payable semi-annually in cash in arrears, and 11.00% per annum from and after February 15, 2024 to, but excluding, the maturity date of the Notes, payable semi-annually in the form of PIK Interest.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.