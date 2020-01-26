WeWork inks office space deal with SoftBank-backed Gympass -sources

WeWork has signed a deal to provide space to 250 employees of gym membership app company Gympass in New York, the latest example of the U.S. office-sharing start-up's majority owner, SoftBank Group Corp, using its connections to buoy its business, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
