WeWork Inc - (WE) Price Target Increased by 3900.00% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for WeWork Inc - (NYSE:WE) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 3,900.00% from the prior estimate of 0.26 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.08 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 301.57% from the latest reported closing price of 2.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 218 funds or institutions reporting positions in WeWork Inc -. This is a decrease of 91 owner(s) or 29.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WE is 0.08%, a decrease of 63.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 94.52% to 1,821,644K shares. The put/call ratio of WE is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 1,437,249K shares representing 2,724.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324,348K shares, representing an increase of 77.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WE by 27.42% over the last quarter.

Sb Investment Advisers holds 81,078K shares representing 153.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

King Street Capital Management holds 52,256K shares representing 99.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Ancient Art holds 35,146K shares representing 66.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital World Investors holds 19,080K shares representing 36.17% ownership of the company.

WeWork Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, WeWork has grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, WeWork is constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.