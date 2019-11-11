WeWork in talks to hire T-Mobile's John Legere as CEO - WSJ

US Markets

WeWork is in discussions with T-Mobile US Inc Chief Executive Officer John Legere to take over as head of the office-sharing start-up, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

WeWork did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

