Markets
TMUS

WeWork In Talks To Hire T-Mobile CEO John Legere : WSJ

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - WeWork is in talks with John Legere, Chief Executive officer of T-Mobile US Inc., to take over leadership of the troubled office-sharing startup, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

WeWork's parent is searching for a CEO who can stabilize the company following the erratic tenure of its co-founder Adam Neumann.

After WeWork's failed attempt at an initial public offering, SoftBank Group Corp. acquired a majority stake in the company last month in a bailout, severing most ties with Neumann.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TMUS

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular