WeWork in talks to go public through SPAC deal- WSJ

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Office-sharing startup WeWork is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

WeWork did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

