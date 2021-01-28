US Markets

WeWork in talks to go public through SPAC deal- WSJ

Anirban Sen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

Office-sharing startup WeWork is in talks to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

WeWork did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

