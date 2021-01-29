WeWork In Talks To Combine With SPAC, May Go Public: WSJ

(RTTNews) - Office-sharing company WeWork is in talks to combine with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC, and may go public, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

In addition, the company has received separate offers for a new private investment round. If they opt this, the company would stay private and use the money to support its growth initiatives.

As per the report, WeWork's board and its Chief Executive Sandeep Mathrani have been considering offers from at least two companies, including a SPAC affiliated with Bow Capital Management LLC.

A deal could value WeWork, which failed in 2019 in its effort to go public, at about $10 billion.

WSJ quoted Lauren Fritts, WeWork's chief communication officer, as saying, "Over the past year, WeWork has remained focused on executing our plans for achieving profitability. Our significant progress combined with the increased market demand for flexible space, shows positive signs for our business. We will continue to explore opportunities that help us move closer towards our goals."

WeWork, co-founded by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey, was a major private company once and was valued at as much as $47 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.