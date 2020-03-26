WeWork has sufficient cash to meet challenges posed by virus - letter

US Markets

WeWork told investors on Thursday the $4.4 billion in cash and cash commitments it had on hand at year-end 2019 is sufficient to execute its five-year plan, including managing the challenges posed by the recession-bearing coronavirus crisis.

WeWork told bond investors in a letter reviewed by Reuters that it is in a sound finacial position to execute its plan through 2024.

The company has said it will release full-year 2019 results to bond holders after markets close at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

