WeWork has sufficient cash to meet challenges posed by virus - letter

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - WeWork told investors on Thursday the $4.4 billion in cash and cash commitments it had on hand at year-end 2019 is sufficient to execute its five-year plan, including managing the challenges posed by the recession-bearing coronavirus crisis.

WeWork told bond investors in a letter reviewed by Reuters that it is in a sound finacial position to execute its plan through 2024.

The company has said it will release full-year 2019 results to bond holders after markets close at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.