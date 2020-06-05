WeWork Global to invest $100 mln in India business

BENGALURU, June 5 (Reuters) - WeWork will invest $100 million in its Indian business as the office-sharing startup looks to work its way through the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which has hit its business and kept people indoors for months.

WeWork's India franchise in May laid off 100 employees or 20% of its workforce, joining a slew of firms that are cutting costs.

