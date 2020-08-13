US Markets

WeWork gets new $1.1 bln commitment from SoftBank, cuts burn rate

Contributor
Herbert Lash Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON NEWMAN

The We Company, owner of WeWork, told employees on Thursday that it cut its cash burn rate almost in half to $671 million from the end of last year and obtained a $1.1 billion commitment in new financing from majority owner SoftBank.

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The We Company, owner of WeWork, told employees on Thursday that it cut its cash burn rate almost in half to $671 million from the end of last year and obtained a $1.1 billion commitment in new financing from majority owner SoftBank 9984.T.

WeWork said in an e-mail to employees discussing its second-quarter results that it continues to execute on its five-year plan and it has $4.1 billion in cash and unfunded cash commitments, including the new SoftBank funds.

The e-mail was seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash Editing by Chris Reese)

((herb.lash@thomsonreuters.com; 1-646-223-6019; Reuters Messaging: herb.lash.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular