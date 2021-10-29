US Markets
WeWork gets $150 mln investment from real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield said on Friday it had invested $150 million in WeWork Inc, days after the office-sharing firm started trading on the New York Stock Exchange following a merger with a blank-check company.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield CWK.N said on Friday it had invested $150 million in WeWork Inc WE.N, days after the office-sharing firm started trading on the New York Stock Exchange following a merger with a blank-check company.

The investment comes months after the two companies announced a partnership to help expand the suite of WeWork's offerings.

As part of the investment, Cushman & Wakefield's Chief Investment Officer Nathaniel Robinson will join WeWork's board as an observer.

Backed by Japanese investment giant SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T and once considered a prized bet for the conglomerate's chief Masayoshi Son, WeWork saw a plunge in its valuation due to concerns over its corporate governance and heavy losses.

WeWork struck a $9 billion deal in March with BowX Acquistion Corp, a special purpose acquisition company, to take it public, nearly two years after a failed attempt at an initial public offering.

