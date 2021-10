Oct 29 (Reuters) - Real estate services company Cushman & Wakefield CWK.N said on Friday it had invested $150 million in newly listed office sharing firm WeWork Inc WE.N.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.