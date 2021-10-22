WeWork Gains 17% After Public Listing

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE) shares are rising more than 15 percent on Friday morning after public listing on Thursday, completing a $9 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition Corp. (BOWX).

The stock debuted at $11.28 and closed at $11.78 on a volume of 11,619,700. Today morning the shares opened at $13.35 and have been on an uptrend.

Currently, shares are at $13.67, up 15.87 percent from the previous close of $11.78 on a volume of 5,684,032. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $8.85-$14.97 on average volume of 839,200.

