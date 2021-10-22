Markets
WE

WeWork Gains 17% After Public Listing

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - WeWork Inc. (WE) shares are rising more than 15 percent on Friday morning after public listing on Thursday, completing a $9 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company BowX Acquisition Corp. (BOWX).

The stock debuted at $11.28 and closed at $11.78 on a volume of 11,619,700. Today morning the shares opened at $13.35 and have been on an uptrend.

Currently, shares are at $13.67, up 15.87 percent from the previous close of $11.78 on a volume of 5,684,032. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $8.85-$14.97 on average volume of 839,200.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WE

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular