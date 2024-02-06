News & Insights

US Markets
WEWKQ

WeWork founder Adam Neumann trying to buy back company - report

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

February 06, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by Kannaki Deka and Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

New throughout, adds information from sources familiar with the matter; notes details from Neumann lawyer letter, statements from Third Point and WeWork

Feb 6 (Reuters) - WeWork WEWKQ.PK founder Adam Neumann is trying to buy back the flexible workspace provider that filed for bankruptcy in November, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

DealBook first reported the development, saying Neumann's lawyers sent a letter to WeWork on Monday, claiming Daniel Loeb's hedge fund Third Point would help finance the transaction.

Third Point told Reuters on Tuesday it has held "only preliminary conversations" with Neumann and his property company Flow and has not made any financial commitments.

WeWork said it routinely receives "expressions of interest" and reviews them to align with the best interests of the company."

"We continue to believe that the work we are currently doing - addressing our unsustainable rent expenses and restructuring our business - will ensure WeWork is best positioned as an independent, valuable, financially strong and sustainable company long into the future," the company said in a statement.

On Monday, an attorney for WeWork said the company may be forced to take a new bankruptcy loan to make up for the slower-than-expected progress on rent negotiations.

Under Neumann, WeWork grew to be the most valuable U.S. startup worth $47 billion. But his pursuit for growth at the expense of profit and revelations about his eccentric behavior led to his ouster and derailed an initial public offering in 2019.

The SoftBank-backed company racked up losses on its long-term lease obligations as more people began working from home during the pandemic and demand for office space plunged.

Shortly before WeWork filed for bankruptcy, Neumann said in a statement, "I believe that, with the right strategy and team, a reorganization will enable WeWork to emerge successfully."

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Anirban Sen in New York and Svea Herbst-Bayliss in Boston; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Arun Koyyur and David Gregorio)

((Kannaki.Deka@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WEWKQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.