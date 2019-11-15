WeWork faces U.S. SEC inquiry over possible rule violations -Bloomberg

Nov 15 (Reuters) - WeWork is facing scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over whether the company violated financial rules in the run-up to its canceled initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.

The agency's inquiry is preliminary and may not lead to any allegations of wrongdoing, the report added.

WeWork and the SEC declined to comment.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

