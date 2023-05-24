News & Insights

WeWork CFO Andre Fernandez to resign

Credit: REUTERS/KATE MUNSCH

May 24, 2023 — 04:36 pm EDT

Written by Kannaki Deka for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - WeWork Inc WE.Nsaid on Wednesday Chief Financial Officer Andre Fernandez intends to resign from the role on June 1.

Kurt Wehner, the company's chief accounting officer, has been appointed as CFO and Treasurer.

"The resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the company with respect to any matter relating to financial controls, financial statements or any other operations, policies or practices of the company," WeWork said in a filing.

