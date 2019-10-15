US Markets

WeWork bond prices at record low on possible debt-heavy financing deal

Contributor
Kate Duguid Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

The price of WeWork's U.S. junk bond fell to an all-time low on Tuesday, last trading at 78 cents on the dollar, as the company weighed financing options including a package that may include at least $2 billion of unsecured notes with a 15% coupon.

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The price of WeWork's U.S. junk bond fell to an all-time low on Tuesday, last trading at 78 cents on the dollar, as the company weighed financing options including a package that may include at least $2 billion of unsecured notes with a 15% coupon.

The office sharing company's May 2025 7.875% junk bond worth $702 million 96208LAA9= was last down 12.5%, down 25.7% from a record high in mid-August.

WeWork parent We Companies is leaning toward a near $5 billion financing package led by JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N, instead of selling a controlling stake to Japan's SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T, Bloomberg reported late on Monday. That debt package may include the additional $2 billion in bonds, Bloomberg said.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid)

((kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com; +646-223-6118; Reuters Messaging: kate.duguid@thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular