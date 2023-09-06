News & Insights

US Markets
WE

WeWork begins to renegotiate leases globally

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 06, 2023 — 11:04 am EDT

Written by Pratyush Thakur for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2, 3, adds shares in paragraph 4

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Flexible workspace provider WeWork WE.N said on Wednesday it has started off a process of global engagement with its landlords to renegotiate nearly all its leases.

The SoftBank-backed company said it sought to negotiate favorable terms with the landlords and plans to exit unfit, underperforming locations in order to reinvest in its other assets.

"We intend to remain in the majority of our buildings and markets," the company said in a statement.

Shares of WeWork were up about 9% in morning trade.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.