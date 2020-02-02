WeWork Appoints Sandeep Mathrani As CEO

(RTTNews) - WeWork said that it has appointed Sandeep Mathrani as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective February 18, 2020.

Mathrani will report to Marcelo Claure, who will remain Executive Chairman.

Mathrani succeeds co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham, both of whom helped stabilize WeWork over the past several months.

Minson and Gunningham will remain with the company through a transition period to ensure a smooth onboarding process, the company said.

WeWork's parent had been searching for a CEO who can stabilize the company following the erratic tenure of its co-founder Adam Neumann.

After WeWork's failed attempt at an initial public offering, SoftBank Group Corp. acquired a majority stake in the company last year in a bailout, severing most ties with Neumann.

Most recently, Mathrani served as CEO of Brookfield Properties' retail group. Prior to that, he served as CEO of GGP Inc. for eight years. Before joining to GGP in 2010, Mathrani was President of Retail for Vornado Realty Trust. Before that, he spent nearly a decade as Executive Vice President at Forest City Ratner.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.