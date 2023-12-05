News & Insights

WeWork appoints insider Claudio Hidalgo as COO

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

December 05, 2023 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by Aatreyee Dasgupta for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Shared office space provider WeWork Inc WEWKQ.PK has appointed insider Claudio Hidalgo as chief operating officer, the company said on Tuesday.

Hidalgo served as the company's COO Americas between June and November this year, and was COO Latin America from April 2020 to August 2022. He succeeds Anthony Yazbeck, who stepped down from his role in October.

WeWork, once the most valuable U.S. startup, filed for bankruptcy protection last month after its failure to generate demand for its office-sharing spaces after the pandemic.

The SoftBank-backed 9984.T company is seeking to address more than $4 billion in debt and unsustainable future rent costs through a bankruptcy plan.

