WeWork and the world's biggest ratchet

Normally when startups go public at a down-round, the late-stage investors take the biggest hit. For example, Uber's late-stage investors had a large loss at the IPO price.



Not so in the case of WeWork parent We Company (WE) and SoftBank's $5 billion investment at a $47 billion valuation. While SoftBank's investment has been widely ridiculed, the $47 billion number is largely meaningless.



That's thanks to the world's largest ratchet. We Co.'s preferred shares have an anti-dilution provision, granting shareholders downside protection in the form of free shares in the event of an IPO pricing below their round. So SoftBank's $5 billion investment maintains its value even as the the price is slashed.



Other shareholders get squeezed on two sides, seeing their stakes diluted as the share price drops.



In this light, that Series G-1 round looks like SoftBank's smartest investment, and the bane of everyone below it in the cap table.





*Assumes a full ratchet for all Senior Preferred Stock, as indicated in the Anti-Dilution provision on page F-115 of the latest S-1/A. All numbers in table do not reflect IPO capital raised, include SoftBank's remaining $1.5 billion commitment as part of its Series G-1 round, and require some approximation.

WE's largest shareholders outside of SoftBank may see their paper gains rapidly evaporate. Founder and CEO Adam Neumann's stake is worth roughly $13 billion at the last round (27% of company), which declines to $4.3 billion at a $20 billion market cap (22%), $2.5 billion a $15 billion market cap (17%), and $0.6 billion at a market cap of $10 billion (6%). Other top investors may see similar declines, depending on whether they bought late-stage preferred shares. SoftBank will also lose money on its earlier rounds.



The world's largest ratchet is especially bad news for employees, who hold options on common stock, exercisable only after the company goes public. Thousands of current employees may find that their golden handcuffs are made of tin.





The article WeWork and the world's biggest ratchet originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.