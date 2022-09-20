WeWork and Latch Team Up

Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH) and WeWork (NYSE: WE) have teamed up as partners. Find out what this means for both companies in this video.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept. 14, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Latch, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Latch, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Connor Allen has positions in Latch, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Latch, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.