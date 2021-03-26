WeWork agrees to blank-check merger to go public - WSJ

March 26 (Reuters) - Office-sharing startup WeWork has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp BOWX.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3tX1nBQ)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

