WeWork agrees to blank-check merger to go public - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/SIMON NEWMAN

March 26 (Reuters) - Office-sharing startup WeWork has agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm BowX Acquisition Corp BOWX.O, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://bit.ly/3tX1nBQ)

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

