WeTransfer owner WeRock sets Amsterdam IPO price range at 17.5-20.5 euros

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said on Thursday it had set a price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at between 17.5 and 20.5 euros per share, implying a maximum market capitalisation of 716 million euros ($813.5 million).

AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said on Thursday it had set a price range for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) at between 17.5 and 20.5 euros per share, implying a maximum market capitalisation of 716 million euros ($813.5 million).

The company has announced plans to list on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange.

"The first day of trading is expected to be January 28," WeRock said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8801 euros)

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Jason Neely)

((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More