WeTransfer owner WeRock NV to seek Amsterdam IPO

Contributor
Toby Sterling Reuters
Published

The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said on Wednesday the company will seek an initial public offering (IPO) of shares and listing on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange.

WeRock NV said its offer, for which a date has not yet been set, would include both a primary and secondary offering of shares.

WeTransfer has 87 million monthly users and expects to have had sales of more than 100 million euros in 2021, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)

((toby.sterling@thomsonreuters.com;))

