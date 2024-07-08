Wetouch Technologies Announces Stock Buyback Program - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Wetouch Technologies (WETH) announced a stock buyback program to repurchase up to $15 million of the company's common stock. The company said the stock buyback program reflects its confidence in the strong and growing business of Wetouch.

Zongyi Lian, CEO of Wetouch Technologies, said: "With over $90 million in cash and nearly $8 per share in cash, however the market capitalization is less than $30 million, we believe our stock is significantly undervalued. This buyback program represents an attractive opportunity to return value to our shareholders."

