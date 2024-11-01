News & Insights

Wetherspoon Shares: BlackRock’s Holdings Drop Below 5%

November 01, 2024 — 08:42 am EDT

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

J D Wetherspoon has been notified of a change in voting rights by BlackRock, Inc., with the holdings now falling below the 5% threshold. This shift reflects potential changes in BlackRock’s investment strategy regarding Wetherspoon’s stock. The adjustment in voting rights could influence market perceptions and investor decisions about Wetherspoon.

