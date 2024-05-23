Wetherspoon Executives Buy Shares Under Employee Plan

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

J D Wetherspoon plc has reported that, in accordance with their partnership shares plan, key directors and managerial staff have acquired shares at a price of 805.16 pence each on May 20, 2024. The purchase allows employees to buy company shares through salary deductions at market prices. The transaction is part of a routine monthly update as required by the Market Abuse Regulation.

