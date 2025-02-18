Westwood One Sports Named Exclusive English-Language Audio Partner for U.S. Soccer

Westwood One Sports partners with U.S. Soccer to provide audio coverage of all national team matches, starting with the SheBelieves Cup.

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Soccer and Cumulus Media’s (NASDAQ: CMLS) Westwood One have reached an agreement for Westwood One Sports to serve as the new domestic English-language audio partner of U.S. Soccer. The multi-year exclusive partnership gives Westwood One Sports broadcast rights to all U.S. Soccer Federation-hosted matches, including all USWNT and USMNT friendlies, Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal matches, and the SheBelieves Cup. The first broadcast will be Thursday night’s SheBelieves Cup game featuring the USWNT vs. Colombia at 8 pm ET.





With more than 9,800 affiliated radio stations, Westwood One is the largest audio network in the United States. Westwood One’s expansive reach will include Westwood One’s audio distribution network and the Cumulus Podcast Network and affiliated platforms. Westwood One Sports will be the home of U.S. Soccer podcasts on radio and other audio platforms in the U.S. through 2030.





“We want U.S. Soccer fans to have as many avenues as possible to engage with our matches, players, and coaches, and this partnership allows them to find us on Westwood One Sports’ vast network,” said David Wright, Chief Commercial Officer for U.S. Soccer. “Westwood One will bring our matches to life in exciting ways while meeting our fans wherever they are listening.”





"The addition of U.S. Soccer to our Westwood One Sports platform is an exciting milestone for us. Bringing both the men's and women's national team programming to our listeners enhances our commitment to delivering world-class sports coverage," said Collin Jones, President of Westwood One and EVP, Corporate Strategy and Development, Cumulus Media. "This partnership not only provides fans with unparalleled access to the action on the pitch but also creates valuable opportunities for our advertisers to connect with a passionate and engaged audience. We look forward to amplifying the excitement of U.S. Soccer across our network for many years to come."





As part of the partnership, U.S. Soccer will be launching a new podcast series, the first of many that will bring exclusive insights and behind-the-scenes access to its senior national teams, youth national teams and extended national teams. The podcast will feature interviews from across the American soccer landscape, will focus on how U.S. Soccer is growing the game and will highlight the unprecedented lineup of upcoming events including the SheBelieves Cup, the U.S. Open Cup and the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup.





Westwood One Sports joins Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal Telemundo and Fútbol de Primera, as U.S. Soccer’s domestic media rightsholders.







About Westwood One Sports







About Cumulus Media









Cumulus Media



(NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit



www.cumulusmedia.com



About U.S. Soccer







Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer has been the official governing body of the sport in the United States for more than 100 years. As U.S. Soccer looks toward the future amid an unprecedented moment of opportunity, it has aligned its efforts around five strategic pillars:



Grow the game



by increasing youth and adult participation and accessibility to the sport;



Foster best playing environments



through quality of referees and coaches, and commitment to participant safety;



Develop winning teams



through solidified pathways and success of professional leagues;



Grow the soccer economy to fuel reinvestment



by increasing membership, fandom and commercial success; and



Create a world-class organization



through revitalized structure and culture, best-in-class talent and more. For more information, visit







