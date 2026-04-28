Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (Symbol: WHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.99, changing hands as high as $17.00 per share. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WHG's low point in its 52 week range is $14.5116 per share, with $18.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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