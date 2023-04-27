Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group said on April 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 1, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 2, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $12.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.00%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.15%, the lowest has been 1.54%, and the highest has been 13.32%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.79 (n=201).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -1.23. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.65%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westwood Holdings Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WHG is 0.10%, a decrease of 31.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.85% to 6,244K shares. The put/call ratio of WHG is 23.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JCP Investment Management holds 812K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 579K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WHG by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Deprince Race & Zollo holds 535K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 541K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHG by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 454K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 475K shares, representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHG by 6.81% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 454K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 457K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WHG by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. is a focused investment management boutique and wealth management firm.

