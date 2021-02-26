Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 01, 2021

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -76.74% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHG was $17, representing a -37.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.11 and a 80.47% increase over the 52 week low of $9.42.

WHG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP). WHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.