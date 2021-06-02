Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.22, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHG was $20.22, representing a -4.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.13 and a 114.65% increase over the 52 week low of $9.42.

WHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.76.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WHG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.