Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased WHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.21, the dividend yield is 3.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WHG was $16.21, representing a -39.99% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.01 and a 42.69% increase over the 52 week low of $11.36.

WHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the whg Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.